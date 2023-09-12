La guida agli VMA 2023: i Maneskin sul palco, il record di Taylor Swift e le nomination
Manca poco all'inizio degli MTV Video Music Awards 2023, siglati VMA 2023: l'evento, che verrà trasmesso in diretta a partire dalle 17 americane (dalle ore 02 su MTV, canale 131 di Sky) vedrà le esibizioni di alcuni dei più grandi artisti internazionali. Tra questi anche i Maneskin, annunciati nel primo gruppo d'esibizione, che sveleranno anche al pubblico internazionale il nuovo singolo Honey (are u coming?). Al Prudential Center di New York, oltre alle esibizioni, si distribuiranno anche i premi: dal video dell'anno, all'artista del 2023, passando per la miglior canzone e la rivelazione degli ultimi 12 mesi. Ma non è finita qui.
VMA 2023, sul palco anche i Maneskin
L'edizione 2023 degli VMA sarà presentato da Nicky Minaj, ma l'autrice di Anaconda non sarà da sola: sul palco insieme a lei saliranno anche Bebe Rexha, Charli D'Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D'Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora e Sabrina Carpenter. Tra gli ospiti più attesi, non mancherà Taylor Swift, una delle veterane della kermesse che quest'anno contende nella categoria video e canzone dell'anno con Anti-Hero, oltre a esser nella lista dei favoriti per il premio artista del 2023. Come l'anno scorso, anche quest'anno i Maneskin si giocheranno due statuetta: sono stati nominati nella categoria Best Rock con The Loneliest e come “Group of the year”.
VMA 2023, Taylor Swift e SZA le artiste con più nomination
Dopo le otto nomination di Swift, a contenderle la vittoria nella maggior parte delle categorie c'è SZA, che dopo l'addio di Kendrick Lamar alla Top Dawg, è diventata l'elemento centrale dell'etichetta losangelina. Il suo SOS nel 2022 è stato uno dei progetti più apprezzati nel panorama americano, ma non è la sola candidata a ricevere così tante nomination. Infatti, ferme a cinque, ci sono Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj e Olivia Rodrigo, da pochi giorni fuori con il suo secondo album Guts. Senza dimenticare Sam Smith che chiude il gruppo composto da Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, Karol G e Blackpink.
VMA 2023, Shakira sarà premiata con il Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
Durante la serata, tra gli ospiti a esibirsi sul palco ci sarà anche Shakira, che dopo le quattro nomination, porterà a casa anche un premio alla carriera: il Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, premio vinto negli scorsi anni da Nicky Minaj, Britney Spears, Missy Elliott, Kanye West, Madonna e Jennifer Lopez. Dall'altro lato, Diddy, pseudonimo del rapper e imprenditore Sean Combs, verrà premiato con il il Global Icon Award, titolo consegnato nelle scorse edizioni ai Red Hot Chili Peppers e i Foo Fighters.
Come vedere gli MTV VMA 2023
In Italia lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta in lingua originale nella notte tra il 12 e il 13 settembre a partire dalle ore 02:00 su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) e sarà anticipato dal pre-show a partire dalle 00.30. Le repliche sottotitolate andranno in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) il 13 settembre alle 22, il 15 settembre alle 23.55 e il 17 settembre alle 7.35, su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) il 13 settembre alle 22.00 con la replica del pre-show e alle 23.30 lo show integrale, il 14 settembre alle 12.00, il 15 settembre alle 22.00, il 16 settembre alle 19.00 e il 17 settembre alle 13.00 e su VH1 (Canale Sky 715) il 13 settembre alle 23.00.
VMA 2023, chi sono gli artisti che si esibiranno durante la serata
Ma chi saranno gli artisti che si esibiranno durante la serata? Ecco la lista:
- Shakira
- Sean "Diddy" Combs
- Demi Lovato
- Karol G
- Maneskin
- Stray Kids
- Lil Wayne
- Anitta
- Doja Cat
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Tomorrow X Together
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Nicki Minaj
- Fall Out Boy
- Peso Pluma
- Metro Boomin con gli ospiti Future, A Boogie Wit da Hoody, Swae Lee e NAV
- Cardi B e Megan Thee Stallion
VMA 2023, quali sono le categorie e gli artisti in nomination
Ecco invece le categorie con le nomination:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- KAROL G – Interscope Records
- Nicki Minaj – Republic Records
- Shakira – Sony Music US Latin
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
- Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
- GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records
- Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- Kaliii – Atlantic Records
- Peso Pluma – Double P Records
- PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment
- Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records
- September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
- October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL
- November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – '94 Sounds / RCA Records
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records
- January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment
- February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED” – Def Jam
- March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky's So Hot” – Capitol Records
- April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
- May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records
BEST COLLABORATION
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records
- Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
- KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
BEST POP
- Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
- Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
- P!NK – “TRUSTFALL” – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE” – We The Best / Epic Records
- GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records
- Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records
- Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
BEST R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
- SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” – Empire Distribution
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- blink-182 – “EDGING” – Columbia Records
- boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records
- Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records
- Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records
- Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records / Concord
BEST ROCK
- Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records
- Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records
- Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings
- Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween” – Warner Records
BEST LATIN
- Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES” – Rimas Entertainment
- Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad
- Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment
- KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
- ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ” – Columbia Records
- Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin
BEST K-POP
- aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
- FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records
- SEVENTEEN – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records
- Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
BEST AFROBEATS
- Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings
- Burna Boy – “It's Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
- Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
- Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution
- Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG
- Music / Interscope Records
- Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Alicia Keys – If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) – NETFLIX
- Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment
- Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
- Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
- Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin
BEST DIRECTION
- Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Directed by Tanu Muiño
- Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records –
- Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Directed by Colin Tilley
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Directed by Floria Sigismondi
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Natasha Baier
- Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Allison Anderson
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0
- Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Marcell Rev
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Russ Fraser
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rina Yang
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen – Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
- Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
- Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by Carbon
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna
- Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
- Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Charm LaDonna
- Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records – Choreography by Jerry Reece
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
BEST ART DIRECTION
- boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Art Direction by Niko Philipides
- SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Art Direction by Kate Bunch
BEST EDITING
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records –
Edited by Grason Caldwell
- Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Edited by Brandan Walter
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Edited by Chancler Haynes