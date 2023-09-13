Tutti i vincitori degli MTV VMA 2023: Taylor Swift è la regina con 9 premi su 11
Taylor Swift ha vinto nove premi agli MTV VMA 2023 – comprese le categorie principali come miglior artista (in una categoria in cui per la prima volta erano candidate solo donne), canzone dell'anno, il miglior video pop per "Anti-Hero" e la migliore regia – , battendo il record di vittorie "regolari" e ergendosi, ancora una volta, come regina di questo 2023. Un anno in cui ha pubblicato un album nuovo (ottobre 2022) e due ripubblicazioni, quelle di Speak Now e 1989, conquistando le prime posizioni della classifica Usa e portando in giro un tour mondiale che già si prevede da record. Eppure la serata è stata segnata da un'onda hip hop, latina e anche coreana con l'innesto, però, dell'Italia, che grazie ai Maneskin porta a casa il premio come Best Rock e per la prima volta, per una band italiana, bissa il successo dello scorso anno, anche se in categorie diverse (nel 2022 vinsero come Best Alternative".
Nove vittorie su undici nomination per Swift, che sul palco del Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey, arriva alle 23 statuette in carriera, seconda solo a Beyoncé che ne ha 30, comprese le due vinte con le Destiny's Child. È la quarta vittoria in questa categoria per la cantautrice, che allunga il record a quattro vittorie (nessuno, oltre a lei, ne ha vinte più di due) e diventa anche l'artista con il maggior numero di video dell'anno vinti per i video che ha diretto o co-diretto, a cui si aggiunge anche il premio alla regia.
Altri premi da record
Tra le vincitrici della serata ci sono Nicki Minaj che vince il quinto premio come miglior hip hop con "Super Freaky Girl", Ice Spicy, una delle rivelazione di questi ultimi tempi, che ha vinto come miglior nuova artista, mentre Shakira si è aggiudicata il Video Vanguard Award e la migliore collaborazione per "TQG", in cui ha collaborato con Karol G. Le Blackpink hanno vinto due premi come gruppo dell'anno e migliore coreografia per "Pink Venom", mentre "Seven" di Jungkook con Latto è la canzone dell'estate, Anitta bissa la vittoria come Best Latin, mentre gli Stray Kids hanno vinto il premio come miglior K-pop per “S-Class” e Tomorrow X Together hanno vinto il premio Push Performance dell'anno.
Tutti i vinvitori e le vincitrici degli MTV VMA 2023
Ecco la lista con tutti i vincitori e le vincitrici degli MTV VMA 2023:
Video of the year
- Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Vincitrice: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Artist of the year
- Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Karol G – Interscope Records
- Nicki Minaj – Republic Records
- Shakira – Sony Music US Latin
- Vincitrice: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Song of the year
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
- Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Best new artist
- GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records
- Vincitrice: Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- Kaliii – Atlantic Records
- Peso Pluma – Double P Records
- PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment
- Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records
Best collaboration
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records
- Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
- Vincitrici: Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Best pop
- Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
- P!nk – “Trustfall” – RCA Records
- Vincitrice: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Best hip-hop
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive” – We the Best / Epic Records
- GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records
- Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records
- Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records
- Vincitrice: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
- Vincitrice: SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way” – Empire Distribution
Best alternative
- blink-182 – “Edging” – Columbia Records
- boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records
- Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen
- Vincitrice: Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records
- Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records
- Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records
Best rock
- Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records
- Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records
- Vincitrice: Måneskin – “The Loneliest” – Arista Records
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings
- Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records
Best Latin
- Vincitrice: Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes” – Rimas Entertainment
- Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment
- Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
- Rosalia – “Despecha,” – Columbia Records
- Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin
Best K-pop
- aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
- Fifty Fifty – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records
- Seventeen – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records
- Vincitori: Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
Best Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings
- Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
- Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
- Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution
- Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
- Vincitori: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records
Video for good
- Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)” – Netflix
- Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment
- Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
- Vincitore: Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
- Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin
Push performance of the year
- August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records
- September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
- October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL
- November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ’94 Sounds / RCA Records
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records
- January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment
- February 2023: Armani White – “Goated” – Def Jam
- March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records
- Vincitori: April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
- May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy on It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records
Best direction
- Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Directed by Tanu Muiño
- Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Directed by Colin Tilley
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Directed by Floria Sigismondi
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer
- Vincitrice: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
Best cinematography
- Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Natasha Baier
- Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Allison Anderson
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Marcell Rev
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Russ Fraser
- Vincitrice: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rina Yang
Best visual effects
- Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen – Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
- Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
- Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by Carbon
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
- Vincitrice: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament
Best choreography
- Vincitrici: BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Charm LaDonna
- Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records – Choreography by Jerry Reece
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Panic! At The Disco – “Middle of a Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
Best art direction
- boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Vincitrice: Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Art Direction by Niko Philipides
- SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Art Direction by Kate Bunch
Best editing
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Edited by Grason Caldwell
- Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Edited by Brandan Walter
- Vincitrice: Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Edited by Chancler Haynes
- Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- BLACKPINK – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Show of the Summer
- Drake – OVO / Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
- Karol G – Interscope Records
- Vincitrice: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Group of the Year
- Vincitrici: BLACKPINK – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
- FIFTY FIFTY – ATTRAKT / Warner Records
- FLO – Uptown Records/Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
- Måneskin – Arista Records
- NewJeans – ADOR/Geffen Records
- SEVENTEEN – HYBE / Geffen Records
- TOMORROW x TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
Song of the Summer
- Beyoncé – “Cuff It” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture ‘Barbie’)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Doechii ft. Kodak Black – “What It Is (Block Boy)” – Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)” – Atlantic Records / Warner Records
- FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records
- Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
- Vincitore: Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice– “Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]” – 10k Projects / Capitol Records / Dolo Entertainment / Atlantic Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – “Karma” – Republic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers – “Do It Like That” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
- Luke Combs – “Fast Car” – Columbia Nashville
- Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe (Remix)” – Warner Music Latina
Album of the Year
- Beyoncé – Renaissance – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss – OVO / Republic Records
- Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains – Boominati / Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation – Columbia Records
- SZA – SOS – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Vincitrice: Taylor Swift – Midnights – Republic Records