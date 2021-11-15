0 CONDIVISIONI
chiudi
15 Novembre 2021
09:21

Tutti i vincitori degli Mtv Ema 2021: trionfano BTS e Ed Sheeran

Tra i vincitori degli ultimi Mtv Ema 2021 ci sono i Bts con quattro statuette ed Ed Sheeran con due, una invece anche ai Maneskin, mentre nessuna vittoria per Bieber.
A cura di Redazione Music
0 CONDIVISIONI
chiudi
Ed Sheeran agli Mtv Ema (ph John Phillips/Getty Images for MTV)
Ed Sheeran agli Mtv Ema (ph John Phillips/Getty Images for MTV)

Nonostante fosse l'artista con maggiori nomination agli ultimi Mtv Ema 2021, Justin Bieber non si è portato a casa neanche un premio, complice forse la sua assenza alla Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria, dove domenica scorsa si sono tenuti i premi di Mtv che hanno visto tra i trionfatori anche i Maneskin, tra le band che si sono esibite assieme a colleghi come Ed Sheeran, Maluma e Yungblud, tra gli altri. Ma a fare incetta di premi sono stati i Bts e Ed Sheeran con i primi che se ne sono portati a casa quattro tra cui Best pop, Best Group e Best Fans, mentre il cantautore inglese ha vinto come Best artist e Best Song con "Bad Habits" mentre per Best video il vincitore è stato Lil Nas X con "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", Best Hip Gop Nicky Minaj, Best new è andato, invece, a Saweetie mentre ai Maneskin è andato il Best rock. Ecco tutti i vincitori degli Mtv Ema 2021

Best Artist

  • WINNER: Ed Sheeran
  • Doja Cat
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

Best Pop

  • WINNER: BTS
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

  • WINNER: Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
  • Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
  • Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
  • Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
  • The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"

Best Video

  • WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
  • Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
  • Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
  • Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"
  • Taylor Swift: "Willow"

Best Collaboration

  • WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
  • Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
  • Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"
  • The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Best New

  • WINNER: Saweetie
  • Giveon
  • Griff
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • The Kid Laroi

Best Electronic

  • WINNER: David Guetta
  • Calvin Harris
  • Joel Corry
  • Marshmello
  • Skrillex
  • Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

  • WINNER: Måneskin
  • Coldplay
  • Foo Fighters
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Kings Of Leon
  • The Killers

Best Alternative

  • WINNER: Yungblud
  • Halsey
  • Lorde
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • Willow

Best Latin

  • WINNER: Maluma
  • Bad Bunny
  • J. Balvin
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira

Best Hip Hop

  • WINNER: Nicki Minaj
  • Cardi B
  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake
  • Kanye West
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Best K-Pop

  • WINNER: BTS
  • Lisa
  • Monsta X
  • NCT 127
  • Rosé
  • Twice

Best Group

  • WINNER: BTS
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Little Mix
  • Måneskin
  • Silk Sonic

Biggest Fans

  • WINNER: BTS
  • Ariana Grande
  • Blackpink
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

Video for Good

  • WINNER: Billie Eilish: "Your Power"
  • Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"
  • Girl in Red: "Serotonin"
  • H.E.R.: "Fight For You"
  • Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"
  • Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Best U.S. Act

  • WINNER: Taylor Swift
  • Ariana Grande
  • Doja Cat
  • Lil Nas X
  • Olivia Rodrigo

Generation Change Award

WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi

news
0 CONDIVISIONI
chiudi
Maneskin, le foto dell'esibizione agli Mtv Ema 2021
Maneskin, le foto dell'esibizione agli Mtv Ema 2021
5.657 di Francesco Raiola
I Maneskin all'esame europeo degli Mtv Ema 2021: come seguire lo show in tv e streaming
I Maneskin all'esame europeo degli Mtv Ema 2021: come seguire lo show in tv e streaming
Mtv Ema 2021, i Maneskin vincono e attaccano: "Dedicato a chi diceva che non ce l'avremmo fatta"
Mtv Ema 2021, i Maneskin vincono e attaccano: "Dedicato a chi diceva che non ce l'avremmo fatta"
Lady Gaga piange a Che tempo che fa: le lacrime della popstar e l'applauso del pubblico
Lady Gaga piange a Che tempo che fa: le lacrime della popstar e l'applauso del pubblico
Lascia un commento!
Più che un giornale
Il media che racconta il tempo in cui viviamo con occhi moderni
Notifiche
Effettua il Login
music