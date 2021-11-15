Tutti i vincitori degli Mtv Ema 2021: trionfano BTS e Ed Sheeran
Nonostante fosse l'artista con maggiori nomination agli ultimi Mtv Ema 2021, Justin Bieber non si è portato a casa neanche un premio, complice forse la sua assenza alla Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria, dove domenica scorsa si sono tenuti i premi di Mtv che hanno visto tra i trionfatori anche i Maneskin, tra le band che si sono esibite assieme a colleghi come Ed Sheeran, Maluma e Yungblud, tra gli altri. Ma a fare incetta di premi sono stati i Bts e Ed Sheeran con i primi che se ne sono portati a casa quattro tra cui Best pop, Best Group e Best Fans, mentre il cantautore inglese ha vinto come Best artist e Best Song con "Bad Habits" mentre per Best video il vincitore è stato Lil Nas X con "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", Best Hip Gop Nicky Minaj, Best new è andato, invece, a Saweetie mentre ai Maneskin è andato il Best rock. Ecco tutti i vincitori degli Mtv Ema 2021
Best Artist
- WINNER: Ed Sheeran
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Best Pop
- WINNER: BTS
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
- WINNER: Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
- Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
- Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
- Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
- The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"
Best Video
- WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
- Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
- Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
- Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"
- Taylor Swift: "Willow"
Best Collaboration
- WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"
- The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Best New
- WINNER: Saweetie
- Giveon
- Griff
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- The Kid Laroi
Best Electronic
- WINNER: David Guetta
- Calvin Harris
- Joel Corry
- Marshmello
- Skrillex
- Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
- WINNER: Måneskin
- Coldplay
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Kings Of Leon
- The Killers
Best Alternative
- WINNER: Yungblud
- Halsey
- Lorde
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty One Pilots
- Willow
Best Latin
- WINNER: Maluma
- Bad Bunny
- J. Balvin
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Best Hip Hop
- WINNER: Nicki Minaj
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best K-Pop
- WINNER: BTS
- Lisa
- Monsta X
- NCT 127
- Rosé
- Twice
Best Group
- WINNER: BTS
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Little Mix
- Måneskin
- Silk Sonic
Biggest Fans
- WINNER: BTS
- Ariana Grande
- Blackpink
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Video for Good
- WINNER: Billie Eilish: "Your Power"
- Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"
- Girl in Red: "Serotonin"
- H.E.R.: "Fight For You"
- Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"
- Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Best U.S. Act
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
Generation Change Award
WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi