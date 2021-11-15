Tutti i vincitori degli Mtv Ema 2021: trionfano BTS e Ed Sheeran Tra i vincitori degli ultimi Mtv Ema 2021 ci sono i Bts con quattro statuette ed Ed Sheeran con due, una invece anche ai Maneskin, mentre nessuna vittoria per Bieber.

Ed Sheeran agli Mtv Ema (ph John Phillips/Getty Images for MTV)

Nonostante fosse l'artista con maggiori nomination agli ultimi Mtv Ema 2021, Justin Bieber non si è portato a casa neanche un premio, complice forse la sua assenza alla Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria, dove domenica scorsa si sono tenuti i premi di Mtv che hanno visto tra i trionfatori anche i Maneskin, tra le band che si sono esibite assieme a colleghi come Ed Sheeran, Maluma e Yungblud, tra gli altri. Ma a fare incetta di premi sono stati i Bts e Ed Sheeran con i primi che se ne sono portati a casa quattro tra cui Best pop, Best Group e Best Fans, mentre il cantautore inglese ha vinto come Best artist e Best Song con "Bad Habits" mentre per Best video il vincitore è stato Lil Nas X con "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", Best Hip Gop Nicky Minaj, Best new è andato, invece, a Saweetie mentre ai Maneskin è andato il Best rock. Ecco tutti i vincitori degli Mtv Ema 2021

Best Artist

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

WINNER: BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

WINNER: Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"

Best Video

WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift: "Willow"

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Best New

WINNER: Saweetie

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

The Kid Laroi

Best Electronic

WINNER: David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

WINNER: Måneskin

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

The Killers

Best Alternative

WINNER: Yungblud

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Best Latin

WINNER: Maluma

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Best K-Pop

WINNER: BTS

Lisa

Monsta X

NCT 127

Rosé

Twice

Best Group

WINNER: BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Biggest Fans

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

WINNER: Billie Eilish: "Your Power"

Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"

Girl in Red: "Serotonin"

H.E.R.: "Fight For You"

Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Best U.S. Act

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Generation Change Award

WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi