We truly are overwhelmed with everyone’s love, support and positivity. We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it’s been incredible Thank you to @ok_mag for their exclusive interview with us and being so understanding. We are fighting this- thanks to everyone behind us fighting alongside us 💪🏻💪🏻 Let’s do this.

A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial) on Oct 12, 2020 at 10:54am PDT