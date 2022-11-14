Taylor Swift è la regina degli Mtv Ema 2022 con quattro premi: ecco tutti i vincitori
Quattro premi fanno di Taylor Swift la vera vincitrice degli ultimi Mtv Ema 2022 che si sono tenuti ieri alla PSD Bank Dome di Düsseldorf, in Germania. La cantautrice americana si è aggiudicata i premi come "Best artist", "Best video", "Best pop" e come "Best longform video" per il video di "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)", mentre alle sue spalle si sono divsi due premi a testa Nicki Minaj (che si è aggiudicata il premio come best song per "Super Freaky Girl" e best hip hop) David Guetta (che ha vinto per la migliore collaborazione per "I’m Good (Blue)" con Bebe Rexha, e "Best electronic") e i SEVENTEEN (per "Best new" e "Best push"). Un solo premio per Harry Styles, candidato, coe Swift, in sette categorie, che si è aggiudicati il premio come "Best live".
Nessun premio per i Maneskin
Niente da fare per i Maneskin, unici italiani candidati in categorie non nazionali. La band composta da Damiano, Victoria, Thomas ed Ethan, che non era presente in Germania, perché impegnata nel suo tour americano, ha dovuto cedere il premio vinto lo scorso anno ai Muse che hanno vinto nella categoria Best Rock. I Maneskin erano candidati anche nella categoria Best Italian Act, premio che è andato ai Pinguini Tattici Nucleari, che oltre alla band rock hanno avuto la meglio anche contro Ariete, Blanco ed Elodie.
Tutte le categorie con i vincitori
Ecco tutte le categorie dei vincitori degli Mtv Ema 2022 con i vincitori.
Best Song
- WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
- Harry Styles – “As It Was”
- Jack Harlow – “First Class”
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
- Rosalía – “Despechá”
Best Video
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”
- Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
- Doja Cat – “Woman”
- Harry Styles – “As It Was”
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Best Artist
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Harry Styles
- Nicki Minaj
- Rosalía
Best Collaboration
- WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha – “I'm Good (Blue)”
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
- Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
- Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”
- Tiësto, Ava Max – “The Motto”
Best Live
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- WINNER: Harry Styles
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- The Weeknd
Best Pop
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Lizzo
Best New
- WINNER: Seventeen
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Stephen Sanchez
- Tems
Best K-Pop
- WINNER: Lisa
- Blackpink
- BTS
- Itzy
- Seventeen
- Twice
Best Latin
- WINNER: Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- J Balvin
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Best Electronic
- WINNER: David Guetta
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- DJ Snake
- Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- Tiësto
Best Hip Hop
- WINNER: Nicki Minaj
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rock
- WINNER: Muse
- Foo Fighters
- Liam Gallagher
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Killers
Best Alternative
- WINNER: Gorillaz
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Tame Impala
- Twenty One Pilots
- Yungblud
Best R&B
- WINNER: Chlöe
- Givēon
- H.E.R.
- Khalid
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Best Longform Video
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”
- Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”
- Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
- Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
- Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Video For Good
- WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby – “2step”
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
- Latto – “P*ssy”
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
- Stromae – “Fils de joie”
Biggest Fans
- WINNER: BTS
- Blackpink
- Harry Styles
- Lady Gaga
- Nicki Minaj
- Taylor Swift
Best PUSH
- Nessa Barrett
- WINNER: Seventeen
- Mae Muller
- Gayle
- Shenseea
- Omar Apollo
- Wet Leg
- Muni Long
- Doechii
- Saucy Santana
- Stephen Sanchez
- JVKE
Best Metaverse Performance
- WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
- BTS | Minecraft
- Charli XCX | Roblox
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox