Tutti i vinvitori dei Grammy Awards 2022: Joe Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo e Silk Sonic Ai Grammy Awards 2022 i protagonisti principali sono stati Joe Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic e Foo Fighters con Lady Gaga che ha reso omaggio a Tony Bennett.

Non c'è stato nessun Will Smith a prendere a schiaffi il presentatore, ma i Grammy Awards 2022 sono stati tre ore e mezzo di musica e spettacolo, con poco Covid e poca politica, a parte l'intervento del Presidente ucraino Zelensky, mentre sono state tante le esibizioni, con un pensiero alla musica live, con tour manager, assistenti e tutti coloro che lavorano dietro le quinte a premiare vari artisti. I vincitori principali di questi Grammy sono stati Joe Baptiste, che vince come miglior Album, ma festeggiano anche Olivia Rodrigo e i Silk Sonic, ovvero il progetto che vede insieme Bruno Mars e Anderson .Paak. Avrebbero festeggiato anche i Foo Fighters che hanno vinto tre premi, se non fosse che pochi giorni fa è morto il batterista Taylor Hawkins.

Un Grammy che da anni deve rispondere a critiche di poca visibilità a donne e afroamericani, che quest'anno ha cercato di cambiare rotta premiando alcuni dei migliori artisti e album dell'anno. "We are" di Joe Batiste si è aggiudicato il premio come Miglior album, mentre Record of the year è andato a "Leave the door open" dei Silk Sonic che si sono aggiudicati anche il premio come Song of the year, Olivia Rodrigo, fenomeno di questi ultimi anni ha vinto come Best new artist, Best pop vocal album e Best pop solo performance per "Sour" mentre i Foo Fighters si sono aggiudicati tre premi: Best rock song, Best Rock album e Best rock performance. Tra i vincitori anche Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar, St Vincent, Jazmine Sullivan, GER, Kanye West e Jay Z e Tyler, the Creator. Nessun premio per Lady Gaga che, però, si è esibita rendendo omaggio a Tony Bennett che si è ritirato dalle scene a causa dell'Alzeimher

Tutti i vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2022 (in grassetto)

Album of the year

Jon Batiste – We Are

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

HER – Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

Record of the year

ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste – Freedom

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best pop/duo group performance

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco – Lonely

BTS – Butter

Coldplay – Higher Power

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Best pop vocal album

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best R&B album

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

HER – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Best rap performance

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Cardi B – Up

J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – ​​My Life

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best new artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Song of the year

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

HER – Fight for You

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Best country album

Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Best pop solo performance

Justin Bieber – Anyone

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Best dance/electronic recording

Afrojack and David Guetta – Hero

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom

James Blake – Before

Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak

Caribou – You Can Do It

Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive

Tiësto – The Business

Best dance/electronic album

Black Coffee – Subconsciously

Illenium – Fallen Embers

Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello – Shockwave

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Ten City – Judgement

Best country duo/group performance

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You

Brothers Osborne – Younger Me

Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris – Chasing After You

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Best rock performance

AC/DC – Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones – Ohms

Foo Fighters – Making a Fire

Best metal performance

Deftones – Genesis

Dream Theater – The Alien

Gojira – Amazonia

Mastodon – Pushing the Tides

Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

Best rock song

Weezer – All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon – The Bandit

Mammoth WVH – Distance

Paul McCartney – Find My Way

Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War

Best rock album

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Best alternative music album

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

St Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Best R&B performance

Snoh Aalegra – Lost You

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches

HER – Damage

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best traditional R&B performance

Jon Batiste – I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home to Me

Leon Bridges and Robert Glasper – Born Again

HER – Fight for You

Lucky Daye featuring Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take

Best R&B song

HER – Damage

SZA – Good Days

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best rap album

J Cole – The Off-Season

Nas – King’s Disease II

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Best rap song

DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas – Bath Salts

Saweetie featuring Doja Cat – Best Friend

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – Jail

J Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best melodic rap performance

J Cole featuring Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat – Need to Know

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName

Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best country song

Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton – Cold

Thomas Rhett – Country Again

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Best country solo performance

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave

Best Latin pop album

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho a la Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Alex Cuba – Mendó

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best música urbana album

Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

J Balvin – Jose

Karol G – KG0516

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Best Latin rock or alternative album

Bomba Estéreo – Deja

Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Juanes – Origen

Nathy Peluso – Calambre

C. Tangana – El Madrileño

Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

Best tropical Latin album

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena

Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas

Tony Succar – Live in Peru

Best American roots performance

Jon Batiste – Cry

Billy Strings – Love and Regret

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best American roots song

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – Avalon

Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool

Jon Batiste – Cry

Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Linda Chorney featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette and Trevor Sewell – Bored

Best Americana album

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

Los Lobos – Native Sons

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand for Myself

Best contemporary blues album

The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best traditional blues album

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues

Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues

Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Wilson – Take Me Back

Best bluegrass album

Billy Strings – Renewal

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best folk album

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Best reggae album

Etana – Pamoja

Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration

Sean Paul – Live N Livin

Jesse Royal – Royal

Soja – Beauty in the Silence

Spice – 10

Best jazz vocal album

The Baylor Project – Generations

Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue

Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlato – Flor

Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best jazz instrumental album

Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline

Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live

Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Latin jazz album

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror

Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story

Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland

Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency

Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero

Best new age album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton – Brothers

Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best global music album

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best global music performance

Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat

Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy – Do Yourself

Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà

Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo – Blewu

Wizkid featuring Tems – Essence

Best regional Mexican music album

Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s

Mon Laferte – Seis

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Best gospel album

Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live in LA

CeCe Winans – Believe for It

Best roots gospel album

Harry Connick, Jr – Alone With My Faith

Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound – Keeping On

The Isaacs – Songs for the Times

Carrie Underwood – My Savior

Best gospel performance/song

Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore – Voice of God

Dante Bowe – Joyful

Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help

CeCe Winans – Never Lost

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Wait on You

Best contemporary Christian album

Natalie Grant – No Stranger

Israel & New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven (Live)

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby – We Win

HER and Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven – Man of Your Word

CeCe Winans – Believe for It

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine – Jireh

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best comedy album

Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler – Evolution

Louis CK – Sincerely Louis CK

Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given

Best spoken word album

LeVar Burton – Aftermath

Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis

J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago

Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman – 8:46

Barack Obama – A Promised Land

Best music film

Bo Burnham – Inside

David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Various Artists – Summer of Soul

Best song written for visual media

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White – Agatha All Along

Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me

P!nk – All I Know So Far

HER – Fight for You

Jennifer Hudson – Here I Am

Leslie Odom, Jr. – Speak Now

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Various Artists – Cruella

Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen

Various Artists – In the Heights

Various Artists – One Night in Miami…

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best score soundtrack for visual media

Kris Bowers – Bridgerton

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul