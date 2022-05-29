Testo e traduzione di Running Up That Hill, Kate Bush star tra i giovani grazie a Stranger Things 4
A seconda della generazione a cui si appartiene il nome di Kate Bush può aprire tante porte o non aprirne nessuna. Per la generazione Z, quella ancora giovanissima, abituata alle playlist di Spotify e, perché no, alla viralità di TikTok forse il nome di una delle artiste inglesi più importanti della storia della musica dirà poco o nulla. Probabilmente avranno ascoltato "Wuthering Heights" o "Babooshka" da qualche parte, ma oggi stanno anche imparando a memoria un'altra canzone importantissima del catalogo di Bush, ovvero "Running Up That Hill".
Running up the Hill in Stranger Things 4
La canzone, infatti, sta trovando nuova vita grazie a Stranger Things 4. Nella nuova stagione, infatti, il brano, pubblicato nel 1985 e presente nell'album "Hounds of Love", diventa colonna sonora importante per due momenti emozionanti e importanti per Max, e il pubblico potrà ascoltarla sia nel primo episodio della quarta stagione che nel quarto. Senza fare spoiler, per chi non ha visto ancora la nuova stagione, la canzone di Bush segna un passaggio importante.
L'esplosione di Running Up That Hill
Così importante che in tantissimi si sono riversati sulle piattaforme di streaming per poterla ascoltare ancora. "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" infatti, ha debuttato alla posizione 106 della classifica Global di Spotify con 1.1 milioni di stream a 37 anni dal suo debutto discografico. Il brano ha anche debuttato alla prima posizione di iTunes negli Stati Uniti.
Il testo di Running Up That Hill
It doesn't hurt me (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Do you want to feel how it feels? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Do you want to know, know that it doesn't hurt me? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Do you want to hear about the deal that I'm making? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
You
It's you and me
And if I only could
I'd make a deal with God
And I'd get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
Be running up that building
Say, if I only could, oh
You don't want to hurt me (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
But see how deep the bullet lies (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Unaware I'm tearing you asunder (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Ooh, there is thunder in our hearts (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Is there so much hate for the ones we love? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Tell me, we both matter, don't we? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
You
It's you and me
It's you and me, won't be unhappy
And if I only could
I'd make a deal with God
And I'd get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
Be running up that building (Iyoh)
Say, if I only could, oh
You (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
It's you and me
It's you and me, won't be unhappy (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Oh come on, baby (Iyeh)
Oh come on, darling
Let me steal this moment from you now
Oh come on, angel
Come on, come on, darling
Let's exchange the experience, oh, uh-oh
And if I only could
I'd make a deal with God
And I'd get him to swap our places
I'd be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
Say, if I only could
I'd make a deal with God
And I'd get him to swap our places
I'd be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
Say, if I only could
I'd make a deal with God
And I'd get him to swap our places
I'd be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
Say, if I only could
Be running up that hill
With no problems
If I only could, be running up that hill
If I only could, be running up that hill
Traduzione di Running up that hill
Non mi fa male (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Vuoi sentire come ci si sente? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Vuoi sapere, sapere che non mi fa male? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Vuoi sapere dell'accordo che sto facendo? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Voi
Siamo io e te
E se solo potessi
Farei un patto con Dio
E gli farei scambiare i nostri posti
Stai correndo su quella strada
Corri su quella collina
Stai correndo su quell'edificio
Di', se solo potessi, oh
Non vuoi farmi del male (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Ma guarda quanto è va in profondità il proiettile (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Ignaro che ti sto facendo a pezzi (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Ooh, c'è un tuono nei nostri cuori (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
C'è così tanto odio per coloro che amiamo? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Dimmi, entrambi contiamo, no? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Voi
Siamo io e te
Siamo io e te, non sarai infelice
E se solo potessi
Farei un patto con Dio
E gli farei scambiare i nostri posti
Stai correndo su quella strada
Corri su quella collina
Stai correndo su quell'edificio (Iyoh)
Di', se solo potessi, oh
Tu (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Siamo io e te
Siamo io e te, non saremo infelici (Iyeh-yeh-yo)
Oh andiamo, piccola (Sì)
Oh andiamo, tesoro
Lascia che ti rubi questo momento ora
Oh andiamo, angelo
Dai, dai, tesoro
Scambiamo l'esperienza, oh, uh-oh
E se solo potessi
Farei un patto con Dio
E gli farei scambiare i nostri posti
Correrei su quella strada
Corri su quella collina
Senza problemi
Di', se solo potessi
Farei un patto con Dio
E gli farei scambiare i nostri posti
Correrei su quella strada
Corri su quella collina
Senza problemi
Di', se solo potessi
Farei un patto con Dio
E gli farei scambiare i nostri posti
Correrei su quella strada
Corri su quella collina
Senza problemi
Di', se solo potessi
Corri su quella collina
Senza problemi
Se solo potessi, correre su quella collina
Se solo potessi, correre su quella collina