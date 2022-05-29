Testo e traduzione di Running Up That Hill, Kate Bush star tra i giovani grazie a Stranger Things 4 Grazie a Stranger Things 4 la GenZ sta scoprendo “Running Up That Hill” di Kate Bush, colonna sonora a un momento fondamentale della nuova stagione della serie.

A seconda della generazione a cui si appartiene il nome di Kate Bush può aprire tante porte o non aprirne nessuna. Per la generazione Z, quella ancora giovanissima, abituata alle playlist di Spotify e, perché no, alla viralità di TikTok forse il nome di una delle artiste inglesi più importanti della storia della musica dirà poco o nulla. Probabilmente avranno ascoltato "Wuthering Heights" o "Babooshka" da qualche parte, ma oggi stanno anche imparando a memoria un'altra canzone importantissima del catalogo di Bush, ovvero "Running Up That Hill".

Running up the Hill in Stranger Things 4

La canzone, infatti, sta trovando nuova vita grazie a Stranger Things 4. Nella nuova stagione, infatti, il brano, pubblicato nel 1985 e presente nell'album "Hounds of Love", diventa colonna sonora importante per due momenti emozionanti e importanti per Max, e il pubblico potrà ascoltarla sia nel primo episodio della quarta stagione che nel quarto. Senza fare spoiler, per chi non ha visto ancora la nuova stagione, la canzone di Bush segna un passaggio importante.

L'esplosione di Running Up That Hill

Così importante che in tantissimi si sono riversati sulle piattaforme di streaming per poterla ascoltare ancora. "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" infatti, ha debuttato alla posizione 106 della classifica Global di Spotify con 1.1 milioni di stream a 37 anni dal suo debutto discografico. Il brano ha anche debuttato alla prima posizione di iTunes negli Stati Uniti.

Il testo di Running Up That Hill

It doesn't hurt me (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Do you want to feel how it feels? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Do you want to know, know that it doesn't hurt me? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Do you want to hear about the deal that I'm making? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

You

It's you and me

And if I only could

I'd make a deal with God

And I'd get him to swap our places

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

Be running up that building

Say, if I only could, oh

You don't want to hurt me (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

But see how deep the bullet lies (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Unaware I'm tearing you asunder (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Ooh, there is thunder in our hearts (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Is there so much hate for the ones we love? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Tell me, we both matter, don't we? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

You

It's you and me

It's you and me, won't be unhappy

And if I only could

I'd make a deal with God

And I'd get him to swap our places

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

Be running up that building (Iyoh)

Say, if I only could, oh

You (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

It's you and me

It's you and me, won't be unhappy (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Oh come on, baby (Iyeh)

Oh come on, darling

Let me steal this moment from you now

Oh come on, angel

Come on, come on, darling

Let's exchange the experience, oh, uh-oh

And if I only could

I'd make a deal with God

And I'd get him to swap our places

I'd be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems

Say, if I only could

I'd make a deal with God

And I'd get him to swap our places

I'd be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems

Say, if I only could

I'd make a deal with God

And I'd get him to swap our places

I'd be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems

Say, if I only could

Be running up that hill

With no problems

If I only could, be running up that hill

If I only could, be running up that hill

Traduzione di Running up that hill

Non mi fa male (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Vuoi sentire come ci si sente? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Vuoi sapere, sapere che non mi fa male? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Vuoi sapere dell'accordo che sto facendo? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Voi

Siamo io e te

E se solo potessi

Farei un patto con Dio

E gli farei scambiare i nostri posti

Stai correndo su quella strada

Corri su quella collina

Stai correndo su quell'edificio

Di', se solo potessi, oh

Non vuoi farmi del male (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Ma guarda quanto è va in profondità il proiettile (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Ignaro che ti sto facendo a pezzi (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Ooh, c'è un tuono nei nostri cuori (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

C'è così tanto odio per coloro che amiamo? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Dimmi, entrambi contiamo, no? (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Voi

Siamo io e te

Siamo io e te, non sarai infelice

E se solo potessi

Farei un patto con Dio

E gli farei scambiare i nostri posti

Stai correndo su quella strada

Corri su quella collina

Stai correndo su quell'edificio (Iyoh)

Di', se solo potessi, oh

Tu (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Siamo io e te

Siamo io e te, non saremo infelici (Iyeh-yeh-yo)

Oh andiamo, piccola (Sì)

Oh andiamo, tesoro

Lascia che ti rubi questo momento ora

Oh andiamo, angelo

Dai, dai, tesoro

Scambiamo l'esperienza, oh, uh-oh

E se solo potessi

Farei un patto con Dio

E gli farei scambiare i nostri posti

Correrei su quella strada

Corri su quella collina

Senza problemi

Di', se solo potessi

Farei un patto con Dio

E gli farei scambiare i nostri posti

Correrei su quella strada

Corri su quella collina

Senza problemi

Di', se solo potessi

Farei un patto con Dio

E gli farei scambiare i nostri posti

Correrei su quella strada

Corri su quella collina

Senza problemi

Di', se solo potessi

Corri su quella collina

Senza problemi

Se solo potessi, correre su quella collina

Se solo potessi, correre su quella collina