24 Maggio 2023
21:57

Testo e significato della canzone The Best, come Tina Turner la rese una hit

The Best è una di quelle canzoni a cui si associa istintivamente la carriera artistica di Tina Turner. Non tutti sanno che si tratta di una cover, fu la Regina del Rock and Roll a renderla una hit.
A cura di Daniela Seclì
La canzone The Best è tra i brani più iconici di Tina Turner. La canzone è spesso chiamata erroneamente "Simply the best". Composta da Mike Chapman e Holly Knight, è stata inizialmente interpretata da Bonnie Tyler nel 1988, ma a portarla al successo è stata Tina Turner con una cover realizzata nel 1989. La regina del Rock and Roll chiese di fare delle modifiche, rendendola una hit. Holly Knight raccontò:

Qualcuno fece ascoltare la canzone a Tina, che disse: ‘Amo questa canzone, ma ho bisogno di alcune modifiche. Ho anche bisogno di un modo per salire con la voce alla fine'. Così, l'abbiamo riscritta e fu una cosa strana dato che si trattava di una canzone già pubblicata. Quando l'ho scritta insieme a Mike Chapman era una bella canzone, ma non pensavo che sarebbe diventata una hit.

Fu un'idea di Tina Turner anche quella di aggiungere la parte suonata dal sassofonista Edgar Winter: "Aveva ragione perché ciò che Winter fece fu trasformare la canzone in una hit. Ci furono tante altre cose che entrarono in gioco – i musicisti e ovviamente Tina – ogni piccola parte si incastrava perfettamente".

The best, il significato della canzone

The best è una canzone che racconta un amore totale. A parlare è una donna che ritiene che il miglior posto nel mondo in cui stare, sia tra le braccia del suo uomo. Il ritornello recita: "Tu sei semplicemente il migliore, meglio di tutto il resto, meglio di chiunque io abbia mai incontrato". E ancora: "Nel tuo cuore vedo l'inizio di ogni notte e ogni giorno, nei tuoi occhi mi perdo, vengo spazzata via. Finché sono qui tra le tue braccia, non potrei essere in un posto migliore. Sei semplicemente il migliore".

Il testo di The Best

I call you when I need you, my heart's on fire
You come to me, come to me wild and wild
When you come to me
Give me everything I need
Give me a lifetime of promises and a world of dreams
Speak a language of love like you know what it means
MMm, and it can't be wrong
Take my heart and make it strong, baby
You're simply the best
Better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I've ever met
I'm stuck on your heart
I hang on every word you say
Tear us apart
Baby, I would rather be dead
In your heart, I see the star of every night and every day
In your eyes, I get lost, I get washed away
Just as long as I'm here in your arms
I could be in no better place
You're simply the best
Better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I've ever met
Ooh, I'm stuck on your heart
I hang on every word you say
Don't tear us apart, no, no, no
Baby, I would rather be dead
Each time you leave me, I start losing control
You're walking away with my heart and my soul
I can feel you even when I'm alone
Oh baby, don't let go
Ooh, you're the best, ooh
Better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I've ever met
Ooh, I'm stuck on your heart
I hang on every word you say
Don't tear us apart, no, no
Baby, I would rather be dead
You're the best
Ooh, you're simply the best
Better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I've ever met
I'm stuck on your heart, baby
I hang on every word you say
Don't tear us apart, no, no, no
Baby, I would rather be dead
Oh, you're the best
You're better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I've ever met
Ooh, you're the best

