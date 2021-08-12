Mtv Video Music Awards 2021, Justin Bieber e Megan Thee Stallion guidano le nomination Sono sette le nomination agli Mtv Video Music Awards per Justin Bieber, che continua a essere uno dei cantanti più candidati nei premi americani, mentre sono sei quelli a cui punta Megan Thee Stallion. Sono loro i due artisti che dominano le candidature della prossima edizione dei premi che si terranno il prossimo 12 settembre.

Tra i candidati BTS, Eilish, The Weeknd

Oltre a Rodrigo, che ha ottenuto ottimi riscontri di critica e pubblico con il suo album d'esordio "Sour", ci sono altre prime volte tra i candidati: The Kid Laroi e 24kGoldn fanno il proprio esordio nelle nomination in varie categorie, quest'ultimo ad esempio con la canzone dell'anno grazie a "Mood" con Iann Dior, mentre il secondo con migliore performance dell'anno con "Without you" ed entrambi tra i migliori esordi dell'anno. Tra i candidati, ovviamente ci sono anche altri pezzi da novanta come Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, BTS, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Cardi B e Dua Lipa.

Le nomination principali degli Mtv Video Music Awards

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2020: Wallows – "Are You Bored Yet?"

October 2020: Ashnikko – "Daisy"

November 2020: SAINt JHN – "Gorgeous"

December 2020: 24kGoldn – "Coco"

January 2021: JC Stewart – "Break My Heart"

February 2021: Latto – "Sex Lies"

March 2021: Madison Beer – "Selfish"

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – "Without You"

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"

June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin"

July 2021: Fousheé – "my slime"

August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me”

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “Positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS – “Butter”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “Willow”

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise”

BEST ROCK

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

The Killers – “My Own Soul's Warning”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear – “My Ex’s Best Friend”

Twenty One Pilots – “Shy Away”

Willow ft. Travis Barker – “Transparent Soul”

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “Girl Like Me”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”

Karol G – “Bichota”

Maluma – “Hawái”

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

SZA – “Good Days”

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

BTS – “Butter”

Monsta X – “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With the Devil”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z – “Entrepreneur”

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber) – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator – “Lumberjack” – Directed by: Wolf Haley