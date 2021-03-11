Si chiama Addicted il nuovo singolo di Jorja Smith una delle cantautrici più interessante di questi ultimi anni. Il brano è uno dei singoli del nuovo album che la cantante pubblicherà entro il 2021 e che è già tra i più attesi dell'anno, anche grazie all'enorme visibilità che Smith ha avuto sia con il suo precedente "Lost & Found" che con una serie di collaborazioni arrivate successivamente e brani come "Come Over" feat. Popcaan, "By Any Means", "Slow Down" o "Rose Rouge" in un album compilation in cui si rivisitavano grandi standard jazz dell'etichetta.
Il significato di Addicted
La canzone nasce dall'urgenza di "concentrarsi sul volere la piena attenzione di qualcuno che non ci sta dando abbastanza (o proprio nulla) rispetto a quanto dovrebbe" e infatti nel ritornello Smith canta: "La cosa più difficile è che non sei dipendente da me. Sono l'unica cosa di cui dovresti aver bisogno, dovresti essere dipendente da me. È la cosa più difficile, sono troppo altruista per andarmene, sei l'unica cosa di cui ho bisogno dovresti essere dipendente da me". La canzone è anche accompagnata da un video in cui proprio Jorja Smith, che l'ha girato assieme a Savanah Leaf è protagonista: "Il video mostra più versioni di me che canto la canzone; mentre mi diverto a vestirmi, cercando di non essere troppo seria e concedendomi più libertà"
Il testo di Addicted
Too far in it
Too far gone
She knows what’s in it
She knows what’s wrong
She just can’t quit it
Her heart's so numb
Hurts to live it
But worse to run
Waits for the night time
Days no fun
Got a call from her brother
Said he’s concerned
You lied about your work
And I haven’t seen you in months
There’s no light in your eyes
And she won’t open them
The hardest thing
You are not addicted to me
I’m the only thing you should need
You should be addicted to me
The hardest thing
I’m too selfless to leave
You're the only thing that I need
You should be addicted to me
What life are you living
It can’t really be real
Pushing over limits
You can’t even feel
Can we drink just not to care
not care just to drink
Can't that be enough?
And not take too much
The hardest thing
You are not addicted to me
I’m the only thing you should need
You should be addicted to me
The hardest thing
I am too selfless to leave
You’re the only thing that I need
You should be addicted to me
You don’t see what I do
I try to defend you
It’s hard not to offend you
But you're not mind to tend to
You don’t see what I do
I try to defend you
It’s hard not to offend you
But you're not mind to tend to
The hardest thing
You are not addicted to me
I’m the only thing you should need
You should be addicted to me
The hardest thing
I’m too selfless to leave
You’re the only thing that I need
You should be addicted to me