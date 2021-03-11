Si chiama Addicted il nuovo singolo di Jorja Smith una delle cantautrici più interessante di questi ultimi anni. Il brano è uno dei singoli del nuovo album che la cantante pubblicherà entro il 2021 e che è già tra i più attesi dell'anno, anche grazie all'enorme visibilità che Smith ha avuto sia con il suo precedente "Lost & Found" che con una serie di collaborazioni arrivate successivamente e brani come "Come Over" feat. Popcaan, "By Any Means", "Slow Down" o "Rose Rouge" in un album compilation in cui si rivisitavano grandi standard jazz dell'etichetta.

Il significato di Addicted

La canzone nasce dall'urgenza di "concentrarsi sul volere la piena attenzione di qualcuno che non ci sta dando abbastanza (o proprio nulla) rispetto a quanto dovrebbe" e infatti nel ritornello Smith canta: "La cosa più difficile è che non sei dipendente da me. Sono l'unica cosa di cui dovresti aver bisogno, dovresti essere dipendente da me. È la cosa più difficile, sono troppo altruista per andarmene, sei l'unica cosa di cui ho bisogno dovresti essere dipendente da me". La canzone è anche accompagnata da un video in cui proprio Jorja Smith, che l'ha girato assieme a Savanah Leaf è protagonista: "Il video mostra più versioni di me che canto la canzone; mentre mi diverto a vestirmi, cercando di non essere troppo seria e concedendomi più libertà"

Il testo di Addicted

Too far in it

Too far gone

She knows what’s in it

She knows what’s wrong

She just can’t quit it

Her heart's so numb

Hurts to live it

But worse to run

Waits for the night time

Days no fun

Got a call from her brother

Said he’s concerned

You lied about your work

And I haven’t seen you in months

There’s no light in your eyes

And she won’t open them

The hardest thing

You are not addicted to me

I’m the only thing you should need

You should be addicted to me

The hardest thing

I’m too selfless to leave

You're the only thing that I need

You should be addicted to me

What life are you living

It can’t really be real

Pushing over limits

You can’t even feel

Can we drink just not to care

not care just to drink

Can't that be enough?

And not take too much

The hardest thing

You are not addicted to me

I’m the only thing you should need

You should be addicted to me

The hardest thing

I am too selfless to leave

You’re the only thing that I need

You should be addicted to me

You don’t see what I do

I try to defend you

It’s hard not to offend you

But you're not mind to tend to

You don’t see what I do

I try to defend you

It’s hard not to offend you

But you're not mind to tend to

The hardest thing

You are not addicted to me

I’m the only thing you should need

You should be addicted to me

The hardest thing

I’m too selfless to leave

You’re the only thing that I need

You should be addicted to me