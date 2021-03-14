I Grammy Awards 2021 in piena pandemia. Una cerimonia completamente differente da quelle del passato, rigorosamente a porte chiuse come è stato per il nostro Festival di Sanremo, presso il Convention Center di Los Angeles. Una location diversa dal solito Staples Center, ovviamente per ragioni di sicurezza legate al protocollo anti-Covid. Tra le categorie premiate più importanti, come Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, brilla anche Riccardo Muti, orgoglio nazionale che porta a casa il "Best Engineered Album, Classical" con la Chicago Symphony Orchestra per "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13".
Beyoncé era in testa alle nomination, ben nove: trionfa in due, Best Rap Performance e Best Video. Vincono anche Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande il Grammy come Best Duo per "Rain on me". Un Grammy anche per Kanye West con l'album "Jesus is King" e per Fiona Apple.
Grammy Awards 2021: la lista dei vincitori
Best Rap Album
D SMOKE – Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
Nas – King’s Disease
Royce 5’9” – The Allegory
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle – Deep Reverence
DaBaby – Bop
Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage
Pop Smoke – Dior
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
(Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian – Blue Umbrella
Harry Connick, Jr. – True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter
James Taylor – American Standard
Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)
Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo – Intentions
BTS – Dynamite
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver – Exile
Best R&B Album
Ant Clemons – Happy 2 Be Here
Giveon – Take Time
Luke James – To Feel Love/d
John Legend – Bigger Love
Gregory Porter – All Rise
Best Progressive R&B Album
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
Robert Glasper – F*** Yo Feelings
Thundercat – It Is What It Is
Best R&B Song
Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG – Collide
Chloe x Halle – Do It
Skip Marley & H.E.R. – Slow Down
Best Traditional R&B Performance
The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor – Sit on Down
Chloe x Halle – Wonder What She Thinks of Me
Mykal Kilgore – Let Me Go
Ledisi – Anything for You
Yebba – Distance
Best Latin Jazz Album
Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra – Tradiciones
Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions
Chico Pinhero – City of Dreams
Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aimée Nuviola – Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo
Poncho Sanchez – Trane’s Delight
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Gregg August – Dialogues on Race
John Beasley – Monk’estra Plays John Beasley
Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band – The Intangible Between
John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Songs You Like a Lot
Maria Schneider Orchestra – Data Lords
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Ambrose Akinmusire – On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment
Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science – Waiting Game
Gerald Clayton – Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 2
Redman Mehldau McBride Blade – Roundagain
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Thana Alexa – Ona
WINNER: Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories
Carmen Lundy – Modern Ancestors
Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Holy Room: Live at the Alte Oper
Kenny Washington – What’s the Hurry
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – Guinivere
Pachamama – Regina Carter
Gerald Clayton – Celia
Chick Corea – All Blues
Joshua Redman – Moe Honk
Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck – Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
Brittany Howard – Jaime
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Best Musical Theater Album
Amélie
American Utopia on Broadway
Jagged Little Pill
Little Shop of Horrors
The Prince of Egypt
Soft Power
Best Comedy Album
Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah
Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything
Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist
Bill Burr – Paper Tiger
Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Flea – Acid For The Children: A Memoir
Ken Jennings – Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…
Rachel Maddow – Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth
Ronan Farrow – Catch And Kill
Meryl Streep (& Full Cast) – Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White)
Best Children’s Music Album
Joanie Leeds – All the Ladies
Justin Roberts – Wild Life
Best Global Music Album
Antibalas – FU Chronicles
Burna Boy – Twice As Tall
Bebel Gilberto – Agora
Anoushka Shankar – Love Letters
Tinariwen – Amadjar
Best Reggae Album
Buju Banton – Upside Down 2020
Skip Marley – Higher Place
Maxi Priest – It All Comes Back to Love
Toots & the Maytals – Got to Be Tough
The Wailers – One World
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Black Lodge Singers – My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks”
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours – Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours
New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Atmosphere
Sweet Cecilia – A Tribute to Al Berard
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance
Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter
The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?
Ruthie Foster Big Band – Live At the Paramount
G. Love – The Juice
Bettye LaVette – Blackbirds
North Mississippi Allstars – Up And Rolling
Best Traditional Blues Album
Frank Bey – All My Dues Are Paid
Don Bryant – You Make Me Feel
Robert Cray Band – That’s What I Heard
Jimmy “Duck” Holmes – Cypress Grove
Bobby Rush – Rawer Than Raw
Best Bluegrass Album
Danny Barnes – Man on Fire
Thomm Jutz – To Live in Two Worlds Vol. 1
Steep Canyon Rangers – North Carolina Songbook
Billy Strings – Home
Various Artists – The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project , Vol. 1
Best Americana Album
Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers
Hiss Golden Messenger – Terms of Surrender
Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground
Marcus King – El Dorado
Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels
Best American Roots Song
The Secret Sisters – Cabin
Sierra Hull – Ceiling to the Floor
Sarah Jarosz – Hometown
John Prine – I Remember Everything
Lucinda Williams – Man Without a Soul
Best American Roots Performance
Black Pumas – Colors
Bonny Light Horseman – Deep in Love
Brittany Howard – Short and Sweet
Norah Jones & Mavis Staples – I’ll Be Gone
John Prine – I Remember Everything
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Taylor Swift – Beautiful Ghosts
Brandi Carlile – Carried Me With You
Idina Menzel & Aurora – Into the Unknown
Billie Eilish – No Time to Die
Cynthia Ervio – Stand Up
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Max Richter – Ad Astra
Kamasi Washington – Becoming
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Thomas Newman – 1917
John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
Jojo Rabbit
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Thomas Adès – Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra
Richard Danielpour – Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua
Carlisle Floyd – Floyd, C.: Prince of Players
Ted Hearne – Hearne, T.: Place
Christopher Rouse – Rouse: Symphony No. 5
Best Classical Compendium
Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn – Adès Conducts Adès
Clément Mao-Takacs – Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Nieges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin
José Serebrier – Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto
Isabel Leonard – Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke
Matt Haimovitz – Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Stephen Powell – American Composers at Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto
Nicholas Phan – Clairières – Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger
Cecilia Bartoli – Farinelli
Brian Giebler – A Lad’s Love
Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton – Smyth: The Prison
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Kirill Gerstein – Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra
Igor Levit – Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas
Augustin Hadelich – Bohemian Tales
Daniil Trifonov – Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival
Richard O’Neill – Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Pacifica Quartet – Contemporary Voices
Brooklyn Rider – Healing Modes
Ted hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra: Hearne, T: Place
Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion – Hynes: Fields
Dover Quartet – The Schumann Quartets
Best Choral Performance
The Crossing – Carthage
James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers – Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua
Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir – Kastalsky: Requiem
Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus – Moravec: Sanctuary Road
Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble – Once Upon a Time
Best Opera Recording
Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus – Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus – Floyd, C.: Prince of Players
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Gershwin: Porgy and Bess
Il Pomo D'Oro – Handel: Agrippina
Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin – Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg
Best Orchestral Performance
Oregon Symphony – Aspects of America – Pulitzer Edition
Iceland Symphony Orchestra – Concurrence
San Francisco Symphony – Copland: Symphony No. 3
Los Angeles Philharmonic – Ives: Complete Symphonies
Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra – Lutosławski: Symphonys Nos. 2 & 3
Best Tropical Latin Album
José Alberto “El Ruiseñor” – Mi Tumbao
Edwin Bonilla – Infinito
Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantado al Amor (Deluxe)
Grupo Niche – 40
Victor Manuelle – Memorias de Navidad
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Alejandro Fernández – Hecho en México
Lupita Infante – La Serenata
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. 1
Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez – Bailando Sones Huapangos con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez
Christian Nodal – Ayayay!
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Bajofondo – Aura
Cami – Monstruo
Culturo Profética – Sobrevolando
Rito Paez – La Conquesta del Espacio
Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Asplaugh
David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Engineered Album, Classical
JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus – Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua
David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus – Gershwin: Porgy and Bess
Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion – Hynes: Field
Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Ives: Complete Symphonies
Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, “Babi Yar”
Best Remixed Recording
Phil Good – Do You Ever (Rac Mix)
Deadmau5 – Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)
Jasper Street Co. – Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Mix)
Saint Jhn – Roses (Imanbek Remix)
Bazzi – Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Devon Gifillian – Black Hole Rainbow
Katie Pruitt – Expectations
Beck – Hyperspace
Brittany Howard – Jaime
Sierra Hull – 25 Trips
Best Historical Album
Unique Quartette – Celebrated, 1985-1896
Nat King Cole – Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early years (1936-1943)
Mister Rogers – It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers
Prince – 1999 Super Deluxe Edition
Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark – Souvenir
Bela Fleck – Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions
Best Album Notes
Various Artists – At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio 1894-1926
Various Artists – The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974
The Replacements – Dead Man’s Pop
Various Artists – The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us from Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business
Nat Shusloff – Out of a Clear Blue Sky
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Paul McCartney – Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)
Grateful Dead – Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991
Depeche Mode – Mode
Wilco – Ode to Joy
Various Artists – The Story of Ghostly International
Best Recording Package
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Lil Wayne – Funeral
Grouplove – Healer
Caspian – On Circles
Desert Sessions – Vols. 11 & 12
Best Roots Gospel Album
Mark Bishop – Beautiful Day
The Crabb Family – 20/20
The Erwins – What Christmas Really Means
Fisk Jubilee Singers – Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Something Beautiful
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Cody Carnes – Run to the Father
Hillsong Young & Free – All of My Best Friends
We The Kingdom – Holy Water
Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven
Kanye West – Jesus Is King
Best Gospel Album
Antony Brown & group therAPy – 2ECOND WIND: READY
Myron Butler – My Tribute
Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster
PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ
Kierra Sheard – Kierra
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship – The Blessing (Live)
Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin – Sunday Morning
We The Kingdom – Holy Water
Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson – Famous For (I Believe)
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – There Was Jesus
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Melvin Crispell III – Wonderful Is Your Name
Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy – Release (Live)
Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News – Come Together
Travis Greene – Won’t Let Go
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Movin’ On
Best New Age Album
Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Jesse Paris Smith – Songs from the Bardo
Priya Darshini – Periphery
Superposition – Form//Less
Jim “Kimo” West – More Guitar Stories
Cory Wong & Jon Batiste – Meditations
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story
Beyoncé – Black Is King
Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
ZZ Top – That Little Ol' Band From Texas
Best Music Video
Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl
Future Featuring Drake – Life Is Good
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
Harry Styles – Adore You
Woodkid – Goliath
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
John Beasley & Maria Mendes – Asas Fechadas
Jacob Collier – He Won’t Hold You
Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnkaye Kencridk & Amanda Taylor – Desert Song
Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny – From This Place
Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens – Slow Burn
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Bathroom Dance
John Beasley – Donna Lee
Remyle Boef- Honeymooners
Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson – Lift Every Voice and Sing
Jeremy Levy – Uranus: The Magician
Best Instrumental Composition
Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Baby Jack
Christian Sands – Be Water II
Alexandre Desplat – Plumfield
Maria Schneider – Sputnik
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah – Axiom
Jon Batiste – Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard
Black Violin – Take the Stairs
Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell – Americana
Snarky Puppy – Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Arca – Kick I
Baauer – Planet’s Mad
Disclosure – Energy
Kaytranada – Bubba
Madeon – Good Faith
Best Dance Recording
Diplo & SIDEPIECE – On My Mind
Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai – My High
Flume Featuring Toro y Moi – The Difference
Jayda G – Both of Us
Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis – 10%