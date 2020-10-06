Il rapper canadese Drake ha sorpreso un suo giovane fan per il suo 14° compleanno con un videomessaggio. Il ragazzo, che da 5 anni riceve cure ospedaliere per una rara forma di tumore al cervello chiamato ependinoma, ha ricevuto un messaggio dall'artista, venuto a sapere della situazione dopo una chiacchierata con il collega Mustafa the Poet. Il video ha posto l'attenzione anche sulla campagna di crowfunding proposto dalla famiglia del giovane su GoFoundMe.com.
La sorpresa di Drake al fan malato
THANK U @champagnepapi THANK YOU @mustafathepoet ….. You don’t even know how much this ment for US but most importantly “HIM”. His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up. Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero 🦸♀️ and many others. Your strength is like no other thank you for always having a smile on your face and making all your nurse laugh even tho your the one in pain. WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL 🙏🏾🙏🏾
Zelek Murray è un ragazzo canadese di Toronto, che dall'età di 9 anni combatte una rara forma di tumore al cervello: l'ependinoma. Per il suo 14 compleanno ha ricevuto un videomessaggio della stella internazionale Drake, anche lui originario di Toronto. Nel video il rapper manda un messaggio di speranza ed amore a Murray: "Io e Mustafa abbiamo pensato che sarebbe stata una grande cosa se avessi avuto modo di inviarti un po' di amore, di ammirazione e rispetto. Non riesco ad immaginare quanto sia duro ciò che stai affrontando e quanto tu sia forte. Mustafa mi ha fatto sapere che sei un mio fan. Beh da oggi io sono un tuo fan. Quindi voglio dirtelo, sii forte. Ti voglio bene e ti rispetto". La madre di Murray, Temaka Ismahel ha condiviso il video del rapper sul proprio profilo Instagram, con anche la reazione del figlio, ringraziando tutti quelli che si sono mossi per far ricevere questo regalo al figlio: " Non sai nemmeno quanto questo significasse per lui. Sta avendo un grande coraggio ad affrontare questa cosa, ci sono giorni buoni e quelli meno buoni. Questo è esattamente ciò di cui aveva bisogno per risollevare il suo spirito e non arrendersi mai".
THANK U @champagnepapi THANK YOU @mustafathepoet ….. You don’t even know how much this ment for US but most importantly “HIM”. His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up. Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero 🦸♀️ and many others. Your strength is like no other thank you for always having a smile on your face and making all your nurse laugh even tho your the one in pain. WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL 🙏🏾🙏🏾
Anche J.Cole e The Weeknd protagonisti
Per adesso la campagna di raccolta fondi è arrivata a più di 12mila dollari, con un'impennata nell'ultimo weekend, sintomo che l'iniziativa di Drake ha coinvolto più persone per la malattia del giovane originario di Toronto. Ma per il rapper canadese non è la prima volta che partecipa in qualche modo ad un progetto di solidarietà per giovani malati. Era successo durante lo scorso marzo con Elijah Patrick Williams, un bambino di 11 anni malato di cancro. Il giovane, una settimana prima della scomparsa prematura di marzo, ha incontrato virtualmente i suoi tre artisti preferiti, J.Cole, The Weeknd e Drake, tramite Facetime. Una grande gioia per il ragazzo, provato anche dal video pubblicato dal cugino su Instagram, con la riproduzione delle varie chiamate.
Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience. Elijah's physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday. He didn't leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to "meet" 3 of his favorite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever. A special thank you to the angels, Kathryn & Krystal for helping make this happen in such a short time. Please lift Kiara, Elijah's mom, and the rest of the fam up in your thoughts & prayers. In a time where there seems like so much is out of our control, one thing that we all have the power to give + show others is LOVE. 2 Corinthians 5:8