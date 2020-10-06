THANK U @champagnepapi THANK YOU @mustafathepoet ….. You don’t even know how much this ment for US but most importantly “HIM”. His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up. Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero 🦸‍♀️ and many others. Your strength is like no other thank you for always having a smile on your face and making all your nurse laugh even tho your the one in pain. WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL 🙏🏾🙏🏾

A post shared by 𝑴𝒆𝒆𝒌𝒔𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒔 (@meekslashes) on Oct 3, 2020 at 6:35pm PDT